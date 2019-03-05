Premier Li Keqiang delivered the government work report during the opening of the National People’s Congress in Beijing. Photo: Bloomberg
Six key takeaways from China Premier Li Keqiang’s annual policy blueprint
- The government set the economic growth target for 2019 in a range of 6.0 to 6.5 per cent during the opening of the National People’s Congress
- Beijing also announced a significant 3 percentage points cut in value-added tax rate for manufacturers to 13 per cent
China cuts taxes and defence budget growth, demands more profits from state firms
- Value-added taxes cut more than expected. State firms have to hand in more profits to bridge fiscal shortfall
- Defence budget growth slashed from 8.1 per cent to 7.5 per cent
