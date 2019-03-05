Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Premier Li Keqiang delivered the government work report during the opening of the National People’s Congress in Beijing. Photo: Bloomberg
China Economy

Six key takeaways from China Premier Li Keqiang’s annual policy blueprint

  • The government set the economic growth target for 2019 in a range of 6.0 to 6.5 per cent during the opening of the National People’s Congress
  • Beijing also announced a significant 3 percentage points cut in value-added tax rate for manufacturers to 13 per cent
Topic |   Two Sessions 2019 (Lianghui)
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Updated: Tuesday, 5 Mar, 2019 1:24pm

TOP PICKS

Premier Li Keqiang delivered the government work report during the opening of the National People’s Congress in Beijing. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
The second session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) opens at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Photo: Xinhua
Politics

China cuts taxes and defence budget growth, demands more profits from state firms

  • Value-added taxes cut more than expected. State firms have to hand in more profits to bridge fiscal shortfall
  • Defence budget growth slashed from 8.1 per cent to 7.5 per cent
Topic |   Two Sessions 2019 (Lianghui): Top Priorities
SCMP

Keegan Elmer  

Teddy Ng  

Jane Cai  

Updated: Tuesday, 5 Mar, 2019 1:04pm

TOP PICKS

The second session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) opens at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.