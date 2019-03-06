Channels

US Ambassador to Indonesia, Joseph Donovan, highlighted the near-US$1 trillion investment the US had made in the Indo-Pacific region in 2017, which has almost doubled since 2009. Photo: Martin Chan
China Economy

Asian nations not forced to choose between US and China despite trade war, says senior US diplomat

  • US Ambassador to Indonesia, Joseph Donovan, says ‘vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific excludes no nation’
  • Planned extradition hearing for Meng Wanzhou and charges laid against Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor have stretched relations between Beijing and Washington
US trade representative Robert Lighthizer told US Congress last week that no deal was close and insisted that the United States would not agree to a deal that did not enforce structural changes in the Chinese economy. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

US-China trade war deal confusion leaves American companies demanding clarity over mixed messaging

  • Speakers at the Asia-Pacific Council of American Chambers of Commerce Business Summit said the uncertainty caused by the tariff war is damaging business
  • At the crux of the uncertainty is how the trade war will be resolved, with speakers complaining over the mixed messaging coming from the US government
US trade representative Robert Lighthizer told US Congress last week that no deal was close and insisted that the United States would not agree to a deal that did not enforce structural changes in the Chinese economy. Photo: Reuters
