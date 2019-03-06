US Ambassador to Indonesia, Joseph Donovan, highlighted the near-US$1 trillion investment the US had made in the Indo-Pacific region in 2017, which has almost doubled since 2009. Photo: Martin Chan
Asian nations not forced to choose between US and China despite trade war, says senior US diplomat
- US Ambassador to Indonesia, Joseph Donovan, says ‘vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific excludes no nation’
- Planned extradition hearing for Meng Wanzhou and charges laid against Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor have stretched relations between Beijing and Washington
Topic | China economy
US trade representative Robert Lighthizer told US Congress last week that no deal was close and insisted that the United States would not agree to a deal that did not enforce structural changes in the Chinese economy. Photo: Reuters
US-China trade war deal confusion leaves American companies demanding clarity over mixed messaging
- Speakers at the Asia-Pacific Council of American Chambers of Commerce Business Summit said the uncertainty caused by the tariff war is damaging business
- At the crux of the uncertainty is how the trade war will be resolved, with speakers complaining over the mixed messaging coming from the US government
