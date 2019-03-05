Channels

Premier Li Keqiang announced his government work report during the opening of the National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Photo: AFP
China Economy

China businesses offer mixed reaction to VAT cut as exporters still call for more help amid slowdown

  • New 13 per cent value-added tax rate announced by Premier Li Keqiang on Tuesday still higher than in competitors across Asia like Vietnam, South Korea and Indonesia
  • Exporters remain under heavy pressure from lack of access to credit and the impact of US-China trade war
Topic |   China economy
Sidney Leng  

Frank Tang  

Orange Wang  

Updated: Tuesday, 5 Mar, 2019 6:45pm

Premier Li Keqiang delivered the government work report during the opening of the National People’s Congress in Beijing. Photo: Bloomberg
China Economy

Six key takeaways from China Premier Li Keqiang’s annual policy blueprint

  • The government set the economic growth target for 2019 in a range of 6.0 to 6.5 per cent during the opening of the National People’s Congress
  • Beijing also announced a significant 3 percentage points cut in value-added tax rate for manufacturers to 13 per cent
Topic |   Two Sessions 2019 (Lianghui)
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Updated: Tuesday, 5 Mar, 2019 5:17pm

