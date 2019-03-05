It was the second time for Li to set an economic growth range in the last six years since he took office, with the last time China set a ranged target in 1995 when Li Peng was in office and China was just a small dot on the world economic map. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s GDP target range gives government leeway for economic growth ahead of 2019 uncertainties
- Premier Li Keqiang tells National People’s Congress on Tuesday that China will aim to achieve an economic growth this year that falls in a range of 6.0 to 6.5 per cent
- Beijing’s policy efforts geared towards stabilising growth, not stimulus, showing China’s acceptance of a modest slowdown in 2019
Premier Li Keqiang delivered the government work report during the opening of the National People’s Congress in Beijing. Photo: Bloomberg
Six key takeaways from China Premier Li Keqiang’s annual policy blueprint
- The government set the economic growth target for 2019 in a range of 6.0 to 6.5 per cent during the opening of the National People’s Congress
- Beijing also announced a significant 3 percentage points cut in value-added tax rate for manufacturers to 13 per cent
