A canola field in Canada, where investigations have found no evidence of pests or bacteria. Photo: Alamy
China Economy

China blocks Canadian canola exporter as tension since Sabrina Meng Wanzhou arrest continues

  • No scientific basis for alleged contamination of oil-seed crop, Canada says after China revokes company’s permit
  • Canadian government ‘working very, very hard’ with Chinese counterparts on the issue, with 40 per cent of Canada’s canola exports going to China
Topic |   China economy
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: Wednesday, 6 Mar, 2019 1:19pm

A canola field in Canada, where investigations have found no evidence of pests or bacteria. Photo: Alamy
Lawyers for Meng Wanzhou said on Sunday that they had filed a notice of civil claim in the British Columbia Supreme Court. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou sues Canada over detention

  • Meng asserts authorities detained, searched and interrogated her before telling her she was under arrest
Topic |   Meng Wanzhou
POLITICO

POLITICO  

Updated: Tuesday, 5 Mar, 2019 4:46am

Lawyers for Meng Wanzhou said on Sunday that they had filed a notice of civil claim in the British Columbia Supreme Court. Photo: AP
