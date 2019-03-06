A canola field in Canada, where investigations have found no evidence of pests or bacteria. Photo: Alamy
China blocks Canadian canola exporter as tension since Sabrina Meng Wanzhou arrest continues
- No scientific basis for alleged contamination of oil-seed crop, Canada says after China revokes company’s permit
- Canadian government ‘working very, very hard’ with Chinese counterparts on the issue, with 40 per cent of Canada’s canola exports going to China
