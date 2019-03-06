Chinese President Xi Jinping with US trade representative Robert Lighthizer (second left) and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (left) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing in February. Photo: EPA
‘Very difficult and very exhausting’ US-China trade war talks should be ‘treasured’, says Chinese minister
- Zhong Shan is the first senior Chinese official to discuss the meetings that took place in Beijing and Washington
- A trade deal could be signed by President Xi Jinping and US counterpart Donald Trump during a planned meeting in Florida in March
US Ambassador to Indonesia, Joseph Donovan, highlighted the near-US$1 trillion investment the US had made in the Indo-Pacific region in 2017, which has almost doubled since 2009. Photo: Martin Chan
Asian nations not forced to choose between US and China despite trade war, senior American diplomat says
- US Ambassador to Indonesia, Joseph Donovan, says ‘vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific excludes no nation’
- Planned extradition hearing for Meng Wanzhou and charges laid against Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor have stretched relations between Beijing and Washington
