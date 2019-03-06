The global car supply chain is long and complex, with many parts are made in China before then being sent to other countries for assembly into finished cars. Photo: Handout
US car tariffs would have ‘bigger effect’ on global economy than US-China trade war, says WTO economist
- World Trade Organisation chief economist Robert Koopman warns that there would be a ‘big disruptive effect’ on supply chains and on consumers hoping to buy cars
- Direct trade between the US and China accounted for just 3 per cent of global trade in 2017 compared to 8 per cent for the car sector including parts
Topic | China economy
The global car supply chain is long and complex, with many parts are made in China before then being sent to other countries for assembly into finished cars. Photo: Handout
Chinese President Xi Jinping with US trade representative Robert Lighthizer (second left) and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (left) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing in February. Photo: EPA
‘Very difficult and very exhausting’ US-China trade war talks should be ‘treasured’, says Chinese minister
- Zhong Shan is the first senior Chinese official to discuss the meetings that took place in Beijing and Washington
- A trade deal could be signed by President Xi Jinping and US counterpart Donald Trump during a planned meeting in Florida in March
Topic | China economy
Chinese President Xi Jinping with US trade representative Robert Lighthizer (second left) and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (left) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing in February. Photo: EPA