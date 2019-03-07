Channels

Shenzhen is one of 11 cities included in the Greater Bay Area project. Photo: Roy Issa
China Economy

Hong Kong diplomats visit China’s Greater Bay Area as Pearl River Delta seeks new image

  • The trip, organised and financed by the Chinese government, came at a time when the Pearl River Delta is stepping its process of transforming
  • The Greater Bay Area, which includes Hong Kong, Macau and nine mainland Chinese cities, is aimed at creating China’s answer to New York Bay or Tokyo Bay
Topic |   China economy
Zhou Xin

Zhou Xin  

Updated: Thursday, 7 Mar, 2019 10:43am

The long-anticipated document confirmed that Hong Kong, Macau, Shenzhen and Guangzhou would be the four key cities of the Greater Bay Area and the core engines for regional development. Photo: AFP
China Economy

Greater Bay Area plan receives mixed reaction in Guangdong province, still work to do for Beijing

  • Hi-tech manufacturers, property speculators and market investors who stand to gain support the plan for China’s rival to Silicon Valley and the Tokyo Bay Area
  • Export traders and low-tech manufacturers see Beijing’s grand plan as doing little to help their struggle to survive, with fears it could actually increase costs
Topic |   Greater Bay Area
He Huifeng

He Huifeng  

Updated: Friday, 22 Feb, 2019 2:35pm

