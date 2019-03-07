Shenzhen is one of 11 cities included in the Greater Bay Area project. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong diplomats visit China’s Greater Bay Area as Pearl River Delta seeks new image
- The trip, organised and financed by the Chinese government, came at a time when the Pearl River Delta is stepping its process of transforming
- The Greater Bay Area, which includes Hong Kong, Macau and nine mainland Chinese cities, is aimed at creating China’s answer to New York Bay or Tokyo Bay
The long-anticipated document confirmed that Hong Kong, Macau, Shenzhen and Guangzhou would be the four key cities of the Greater Bay Area and the core engines for regional development. Photo: AFP
Greater Bay Area plan receives mixed reaction in Guangdong province, still work to do for Beijing
- Hi-tech manufacturers, property speculators and market investors who stand to gain support the plan for China’s rival to Silicon Valley and the Tokyo Bay Area
- Export traders and low-tech manufacturers see Beijing’s grand plan as doing little to help their struggle to survive, with fears it could actually increase costs
