China’s draft foreign investment law will be debated for a full day on Sunday during the National People’s Congress in Beijing. Photo: Xinhua
China Economy

China’s rushed foreign investment law gains lukewarm response from local and international businesses

  • Draft legislation, set to be debated at the National People’s Congress, covers items on the wish list of US President Donald Trump to end the US-China trade war
  • Slimmed down version of law first drafted in 2015 raises concerns that enforcement and implementation have been sacrificed
Topic |   China economy
SCMP

Finbarr Bermingham  

Cissy Zhou  

Sarah Zheng  

Updated: Thursday, 7 Mar, 2019 9:32pm

China's draft foreign investment law will be debated for a full day on Sunday during the National People's Congress in Beijing. Photo: Xinhua
Foreign direct investment in China amounted to US$135 billion in 2018, an increase of 3 per cent from a year earlier, according to Chinese government data. Photo: EPA
China Economy

China to make forced technology transfer illegal as Beijing tries to woo back foreign investors

  • Issue a key demand made by US President Donald Trump as part of the ongoing US-China trade war
  • China expected to pass new foreign investment law next week during National People’s Congress
Topic |   Two Sessions 2019 (Lianghui)
Orange Wang

Orange Wang  

Updated: Thursday, 7 Mar, 2019 10:38am

Foreign direct investment in China amounted to US$135 billion in 2018, an increase of 3 per cent from a year earlier, according to Chinese government data. Photo: EPA
