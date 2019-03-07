Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The paper, “A Forensic Examination of China’s National Account”, was submitted to the “Brookings Papers on Economic Activity”, a journal published by the US-based Brookings Institute. Photo: EPA
China Economy

China ‘exaggerated’ GDP data by 2 percentage points for at least nine years, new study says

  • Mainland has overestimated its nominal and real growth rates by about 2 full percentage points on average between 2008 to 2016
  • Calculations suggest that the current nominal size of the economy is about 18 per cent lower than the official level of US$13.4 trillion at the end of 2018
Topic |   China economy
Sidney Leng

Sidney Leng  

Updated: Thursday, 7 Mar, 2019 8:17pm

TOP PICKS

The paper, “A Forensic Examination of China’s National Account”, was submitted to the “Brookings Papers on Economic Activity”, a journal published by the US-based Brookings Institute. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
It was the second time for Li to set an economic growth range in the last six years since he took office, with the last time China set a ranged target in 1995 when Li Peng was in office and China was just a small dot on the world economic map. Photo: Bloomberg
China Economy

China’s GDP target range gives government leeway for economic growth ahead of 2019 uncertainties

  • Premier Li Keqiang tells National People’s Congress on Tuesday that China will aim to achieve an economic growth this year that falls in a range of 6.0 to 6.5 per cent
  • Beijing’s policy efforts geared towards stabilising growth, not stimulus, showing China’s acceptance of a modest slowdown in 2019
Topic |   Two Sessions 2019 (Lianghui)
SCMP

Zhou Xin  

Jun Mai  

Cissy Zhou  

Updated: Thursday, 7 Mar, 2019 12:58pm

TOP PICKS

It was the second time for Li to set an economic growth range in the last six years since he took office, with the last time China set a ranged target in 1995 when Li Peng was in office and China was just a small dot on the world economic map. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.