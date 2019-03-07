The paper, “A Forensic Examination of China’s National Account”, was submitted to the “Brookings Papers on Economic Activity”, a journal published by the US-based Brookings Institute. Photo: EPA
China ‘exaggerated’ GDP data by 2 percentage points for at least nine years, new study says
- Mainland has overestimated its nominal and real growth rates by about 2 full percentage points on average between 2008 to 2016
- Calculations suggest that the current nominal size of the economy is about 18 per cent lower than the official level of US$13.4 trillion at the end of 2018
It was the second time for Li to set an economic growth range in the last six years since he took office, with the last time China set a ranged target in 1995 when Li Peng was in office and China was just a small dot on the world economic map. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s GDP target range gives government leeway for economic growth ahead of 2019 uncertainties
- Premier Li Keqiang tells National People’s Congress on Tuesday that China will aim to achieve an economic growth this year that falls in a range of 6.0 to 6.5 per cent
- Beijing’s policy efforts geared towards stabilising growth, not stimulus, showing China’s acceptance of a modest slowdown in 2019
