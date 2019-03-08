Channels

The United States is seeking extradition of Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou after she was detained in December by Canadian authorities. Photo: EPA
China Economy

Canada’s canola farmers fear Huawei dispute could devastate rural communities reliant on China exports

  • China blocked imports from the country’s biggest exporter of canola, Richardson International, believed to be in retaliation to arrest of CFO Meng Wanzhou
  • Comparisons with China’s imposition of import controls on Norwegian salmon in retribution for Liu Xiaobo’s Nobel Peace Prize awarded in Oslo in 2010
Topic |   China economy
Finbarr Bermingham

Finbarr Bermingham  

Published: 10:33pm, 8 Mar, 2019

Updated: 10:55pm, 8 Mar, 2019

China’s draft foreign investment law will be debated for a full day on Sunday during the National People’s Congress in Beijing. Photo: Xinhua
China Economy

China’s rushed foreign investment law gains lukewarm response from local and international businesses

  • Draft legislation, set to be debated at the National People’s Congress, covers items on the wish list of US President Donald Trump to end the US-China trade war
  • Slimmed down version of law first drafted in 2015 raises concerns that enforcement and implementation have been sacrificed
Topic |   China economy
SCMP

Finbarr Bermingham  

Cissy Zhou  

Sarah Zheng  

Published: 9:32pm, 7 Mar, 2019

Updated: 9:32pm, 7 Mar, 2019

China’s draft foreign investment law will be debated for a full day on Sunday during the National People’s Congress in Beijing. Photo: Xinhua
