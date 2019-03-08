The United States is seeking extradition of Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou after she was detained in December by Canadian authorities. Photo: EPA
Canada’s canola farmers fear Huawei dispute could devastate rural communities reliant on China exports
- China blocked imports from the country’s biggest exporter of canola, Richardson International, believed to be in retaliation to arrest of CFO Meng Wanzhou
- Comparisons with China’s imposition of import controls on Norwegian salmon in retribution for Liu Xiaobo’s Nobel Peace Prize awarded in Oslo in 2010
Topic | China economy
China’s draft foreign investment law will be debated for a full day on Sunday during the National People’s Congress in Beijing. Photo: Xinhua
China’s rushed foreign investment law gains lukewarm response from local and international businesses
- Draft legislation, set to be debated at the National People’s Congress, covers items on the wish list of US President Donald Trump to end the US-China trade war
- Slimmed down version of law first drafted in 2015 raises concerns that enforcement and implementation have been sacrificed
