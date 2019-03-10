Channels

The Chinese government said it would try to achieve an economic growth rate between 6.0 to 6.5 per cent in 2019, a moderate slowdown from previous years, but nevertheless a much faster rate compared with other major economies. Photo: Xinhua
China Economy

China’s GDP growth could be half of reported number, says US economist at prominent Chinese university

  • US economist Michael Pettis of Peking University says China gross domestic product is overestimated as bad debt is not written down
  • Best way to solve problem would be to transfer wealth from state sector to consumers, Pettis said
Topic |   China economy
Sidney Leng

Sidney Leng  

Published: 4:00am, 10 Mar, 2019

Updated: 4:00am, 10 Mar, 2019

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arriving at Friday’s press conference in Beijing. Photo: Simon Song
Diplomacy

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi calls for cooperation amid growing world tensions

  • Wide-ranging press conference covers relations with US as well as India-Pakistan relations, North Korea and other hot-button issues
  • Progress promised on South China Sea code of conduct
Topic |   Two Sessions 2019 (Lianghui)
SCMP

Shi Jiangtao  

Catherine Wong  

Published: 2:19pm, 8 Mar, 2019

Updated: 6:46pm, 8 Mar, 2019

