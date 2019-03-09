China’s National People’s Congress will vote next week on new legislation covering foreign investment. Photo: AP
Will a new Chinese law level the playing field for foreign investors?
- Members of the foreign business community say the legislation is being pushed through in response to the trade war with the United States
- Chinese analysts say it reflects China’s desire to improve its economy and legal system
Foreign direct investment in China amounted to US$135 billion in 2018, an increase of 3 per cent from a year earlier, according to Chinese government data. Photo: EPA
China to make forced technology transfer illegal as Beijing tries to woo back foreign investors
- Issue a key demand made by US President Donald Trump as part of the ongoing US-China trade war
- China expected to pass new foreign investment law next week during National People’s Congress
