China’s National People’s Congress will vote next week on new legislation covering foreign investment. Photo: AP
China Economy

Will a new Chinese law level the playing field for foreign investors?

  • Members of the foreign business community say the legislation is being pushed through in response to the trade war with the United States
  • Chinese analysts say it reflects China’s desire to improve its economy and legal system
Topic |   China economy
SCMP

Amanda Lee  

Jane Cai  

Meng Jing  

Published: 12:07am, 9 Mar, 2019

Updated: 12:07am, 9 Mar, 2019

Foreign direct investment in China amounted to US$135 billion in 2018, an increase of 3 per cent from a year earlier, according to Chinese government data. Photo: EPA
China to make forced technology transfer illegal as Beijing tries to woo back foreign investors

  • Issue a key demand made by US President Donald Trump as part of the ongoing US-China trade war
  • China expected to pass new foreign investment law next week during National People’s Congress
Topic |   Two Sessions 2019 (Lianghui)
Orange Wang

Orange Wang  

Published: 7:31pm, 6 Mar, 2019

Updated: 10:38am, 7 Mar, 2019

Foreign direct investment in China amounted to US$135 billion in 2018, an increase of 3 per cent from a year earlier, according to Chinese government data. Photo: EPA
