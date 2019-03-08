Channels

China’s exports fell by a fifth in February, according to official data. Photo: Xinhua
A black Friday in China as exports shrink, stocks plunge and homeowners face new taxes

  • Overseas shipments down by a fifth in February, stock market loses 4 per cent, and lawmakers move a step closer to taxing property owners
Topic |   China economy
Frank Tang  

Zhou Xin  

Published: 10:37pm, 8 Mar, 2019

Updated: 10:37pm, 8 Mar, 2019

China Economy

US-China trade war has hit ‘about half’ of businesses in southern China, AmCham survey says

  • American Chamber of Commerce in South China report contacted 240 firms, with 54 per cent of American companies losing out to competitors from overseas
  • Firms looking to relocate supply chains cite higher costs and trade barriers in China
Topic |   China economy
He Huifeng

He Huifeng  

Published: 11:31am, 26 Feb, 2019

Updated: 12:01pm, 26 Feb, 2019

