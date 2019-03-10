Shadow banking is a major source of funding for smaller private firms in China that can’t get credit from traditional lenders. Photo: Reuters
China mulls reprieve for some shadow bankers to stop fall in growth
- Lending must support real economy and not speculation, regulator says
- Move could ease credit crunch squeezing small private firms
