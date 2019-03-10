Channels

Thailand, including the likes of Chiang Mai, the United States, Australia, Canada, New Zealand are popular destinations for Chinese families. Photo: Shutteratock
China Economy

China’s wealthy families are turning to long holidays abroad as their efforts emigrate overseas are halted

  • Foreign lifestyle experiences are becoming more popular as citizens seek to escape pollution, food and medicine safety worries and authoritarian government controls
  • Citizens encountering more barriers to their dreams of travelling abroad, with severe limits on moving money overseas and restrictions on visiting foreign countries
Topic |   China economy
He Huifeng

He Huifeng  

Published: 7:00pm, 10 Mar, 2019

Updated: 7:37pm, 10 Mar, 2019

Workers take nap in a job agency near Zhengzhou Foxconn, Henan province. Photo: Cissy Zhou
China Economy

iPhones cost US$800, I was offered a job at Foxconn to assemble them for US$1.7 per hour, 40 hours per week

  • A South China Morning Post reporter’s experience visiting Foxconn’s huge facility in Zhengzhou, in China’s Henan province
  • Foxconn desperate for new hires as weak iPhone demand has led to less overtime, prompting workers to quit
Topic |   China economy
Cissy Zhou

Cissy Zhou  

Published: 10:33pm, 1 Mar, 2019

Updated: 6:52pm, 7 Mar, 2019

