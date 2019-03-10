China’s central bank has for the first time disclosed details of the China-US trade talks involving the yuan exchange rate. Photo: Reuters
China has made a clear effort to keep yuan exchange rate stable, PBOC says
- Central bank governor Yi says Beijing won’t devalue yuan to boost exports or ease trade tensions
- Yi also says there remains room for bank required reserve ratio cut, but space much smaller than in previous years
The yuan has risen alongside Chinese equities this year. Now Investors are wondering if there is going to be an extended stock market rally because of an appreciating yuan. Photo: Reuters
Does the yuan hold the key to an uninterrupted rally in China’s stock market this year?
- Analysts say yuan’s recent appreciation against the US dollar is overdone
- A stronger yuan will boost selective equities and hit others
