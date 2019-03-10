Channels

China’s central bank has for the first time disclosed details of the China-US trade talks involving the yuan exchange rate. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

China has made a clear effort to keep yuan exchange rate stable, PBOC says

  • Central bank governor Yi says Beijing won’t devalue yuan to boost exports or ease trade tensions
  • Yi also says there remains room for bank required reserve ratio cut, but space much smaller than in previous years
Topic |   Two Sessions 2019 (Lianghui)
Cissy Zhou  

Jane Cai  

Published: 4:23pm, 10 Mar, 2019

Updated: 5:09pm, 10 Mar, 2019

The yuan has risen alongside Chinese equities this year. Now Investors are wondering if there is going to be an extended stock market rally because of an appreciating yuan. Photo: Reuters
Stock Talk

Does the yuan hold the key to an uninterrupted rally in China’s stock market this year?

  • Analysts say yuan’s recent appreciation against the US dollar is overdone
  • A stronger yuan will boost selective equities and hit others
Topic |   Yuan
Georgina Lee

Georgina Lee  

Published: 12:05pm, 1 Mar, 2019

Updated: 10:45pm, 1 Mar, 2019

