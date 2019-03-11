A crane loads containers onto a ship in Ningbo, China. Chinese exports in the first nine days of March surged 39.9 per cent, compared with the same period last year. Photo: Bloomberg
China exports rebound strongly in early March after February’s 20 per cent plunge
- Exports in the first nine days of March surged 39.9 per cent after February showed the largest drop in three years, led by a large fall in trade with the United States
- China Customs chief Ni Yuefeng expects import-export growth to continue after February’s Lunar New Year holiday
