A crane loads containers onto a ship in Ningbo, China. Chinese exports in the first nine days of March surged 39.9 per cent, compared with the same period last year. Photo: Bloomberg
China Economy

China exports rebound strongly in early March after February’s 20 per cent plunge

  • Exports in the first nine days of March surged 39.9 per cent after February showed the largest drop in three years, led by a large fall in trade with the United States
  • China Customs chief Ni Yuefeng expects import-export growth to continue after February’s Lunar New Year holiday
Topic |   China economy
Elaine Chan

Elaine Chan  

Published: 11:29am, 11 Mar, 2019

Updated: 12:35pm, 11 Mar, 2019

China’s exports fell by a fifth in February, according to official data. Photo: Xinhua
China Economy

A black Friday in China as exports shrink, stocks plunge and homeowners face new taxes

  • Overseas shipments down by a fifth in February, stock market loses 4 per cent and lawmakers move a step closer to taxing property owners
  • Figures challenge widely held assumption that a likely trade deal with the US and Beijing’s policy easing moves will be enough to stabilise China’s economy
Topic |   Two Sessions 2019 (Lianghui)
SCMP

Frank Tang  

Zhou Xin  

Published: 10:37pm, 8 Mar, 2019

Updated: 9:43am, 9 Mar, 2019

