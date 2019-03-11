Channels

The sign inside Li Zhong Human Resources near Foxconn’s factory in Zhengzhou highlighted it did not accept applications from China’s Uygur and Tibetan minorities. Photo: Cissy Zhou
China Economy

iPhone maker distances itself from ‘unauthorised’ agency discriminating against China’s ethnic minorities

  • Li Zhong Human Resources near Foxconn’s factory in Zhengzhou said it did not accept applications from workers from China’s Uygur and Tibetan minorities
  • Foxconn alerted local government officials to the ‘possible illicit activity’ near the world’s largest iPhone assembly plant in China’s Henan province
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Published: 8:29pm, 11 Mar, 2019

Updated: 8:29pm, 11 Mar, 2019

Workers at Foxconn’s Yukang dormitory compound in Zhengzhou queue up to resign from their jobs which attract a basic salary of 2,100 yuan (US$314) per month. Photo: Cissy Zhou/SCMP
China Economy

Foxconn, a tale of slashed salaries, disappearing benefits and mass resignations as iPhone orders dry up

  • Workers line up on a daily basis to leave the world’s largest iPhone assembly plant in China’s Henan province as overtime opportunities plunge
  • Apple CEO Tim Cook announced in January a 5 per cent fall in fourth quarter revenue, attributed in large part to weaker demand for new iPhones in China
Cissy Zhou

Cissy Zhou  

Published: 12:05pm, 1 Mar, 2019

Updated: 2:26am, 2 Mar, 2019

