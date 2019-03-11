China must punish officials for ‘cooking the books’ to improve data credibility, top lawmaker says
- Analysts have long had doubts over whether official Chinese government economic data accurately reflects what is going on in the world’s second largest economy
- Recent study found China overestimated its nominal and real growth rates by about 2 full percentage points on average between 2008 to 2016
China should increase supervision and punishment of government officials who manipulate statistics to improve the credibility of its economic data, according to a top lawmaker.
Analysts have long had doubts over whether official Chinese government economic data accurately reflects what is going on in the economy.
“Some local governments tend to cook their statistics, inflate some figures or conceal some data to stand out from the competition,” said Yin Zhongqing, deputy director of financial and economic affairs committee of the National People’s Congress on Sunday in Beijing. “Fraudulent data persists despite repeated crackdowns … The credibility of [Chinese] data is a long-standing issue.”
Inaccurate data prevents officials from implementing the proper economic policies in a timely manner and erodes the confidence of investors, which can cause reductions or delays in investing money into the Chinese economy.
The accuracy of economic data is becoming increasingly important as China opens up its economy to the world and seeks to attract foreign investors, who are used to broad transparency and availability of accurate information on economic activity.
A number of instances of data forgery have been confirmed at the local government level in recent years after the northeastern provinces of Inner Mongolia and Liaoning as well as the city state of Tianjin admitted to having manipulated economic data in 2015-2016. One of the key conditions for promotion within the Chinese government in recent years has been a record of good economic performance.
Yin’s warning about continued manipulation at the local level comes after the financial and economic affairs committee inspected six provinces early last year. Punishments for data manipulation is still lenient and all officials involved in forging data should be punished, no matter their rank or capability, Yin said.
“We should increase the [public] exposure of statistics law violators, enhance supervision [of their work] … and absolutely prevent officials that manipulate data from getting promoted,” he said.
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has already begun taking steps to improve the quality of national economic data, and from this year, it will calculate provincial gross domestic product (GDP) growth. It also vowed to collect more data directly from local enterprises, rather than relying on local data collection, and institute more reviews of local data calculation procedures.
China has made a clear effort to keep yuan exchange rate stable, says central bank
- People’s Bank of China governor Yi Gang says Beijing will not devalue yuan to boost exports or ease trade tensions amid the US-China trade war
- China’s foreign exchange intervention has long been a political target in the United States and Donald Trump vowed to declare China a currency manipulator in 2016
China has made a clear effort over the last four years to maintain a stable exchange rate in the face of sustained downward pressure on the yuan, People’s Bank of China governor Yi Gang said on Sunday.
Yi also said there remains room to cut banks’ reserve requirement ratio, though that room is smaller than it was in the past.
“Since the beginning of 2015, the [yuan] has been facing depreciation pressure from various external and domestic factors,” Yi said during the National People’s Congress meetings in Beijing. “However, facing this depreciation pressure, the Chinese monetary authorities are still trying to maintain the basic stability of the [yuan] exchange rate at a reasonable and balanced level.
“To this end, China’s foreign exchange reserves have been reduced by US$1 trillion, which means that this effort is very clear to the whole world. And our trade partners have been very clear about this during talks [on exchange rate issues].”
The two countries “did discuss the yuan exchange rate issue in the seventh round of trade talks” in Washington last month, Yi said.
He added that the topics included how to respect the autonomy of authorities on each side to decide a monetary policy that was in the best interests of each country’s domestic economy, sticking to the principle of a market-driven exchange rate mechanism, and not engaging in competitive devaluation for commercial advantage.
“We’ve reached consensus on many important issues,” Yi said. “We talked about not engaging in competitive devaluation in compliance with previous G20 commitments and also agreed that both parties should disclose data in accordance with International Monetary Fund standards.”
It is the first time China’s central bank has disclosed details of the China-US trade negotiations involving the yuan exchange rate, following a series of media reports that the US had demanded China agree not to devalue the yuan.
While not directly confirming the reports, Yi said: “China will not use the yuan exchange rate as a tool to boost exports or ease trade frictions.”
The reports generated concerns that China may repeat the experience of Japan, which signed the Plaza Accord, a 1985 currency pact among developed nations to depreciate the US dollar against the yen and Deutschmark, which many analysts argue was a major contributing factor to Japan’s economic stagnation in subsequent years.
In the press conference, Yi tried to make the discussion of the exchange rate appear normal. He said it was not the first time that the two countries had discussed exchange rates, and they have always had close communications on the foreign exchange market.
Yi did give hope to those awaiting further monetary easing steps, saying there was room for a further reduction in the amount of money banks were required to hold in reserve at the central bank.
“Currently, there should be some room to lower the deposit reserve ratio for China, but the space is much smaller than in previous years,” Yi said.
“The total reserve ratio of Chinese banks is about 12 per cent, which is actually similar to the total reserves of developed countries, and this ratio is much lower than that in Japan.”
Yi made clear that a reserve ratio “is still appropriate and necessary” in China given its development stage.