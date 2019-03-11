“Some local governments tend to cook their statistics, inflate some figures or conceal some data to stand out from the competition,” said Yin Zhongqing, deputy director of financial and economic affairs committee of the National People’s Congress on Sunday in Beijing. “Fraudulent data persists despite repeated crackdowns … The credibility of [Chinese] data is a long-standing issue.”

Inaccurate data prevents officials from implementing the proper economic policies in a timely manner and erodes the confidence of investors, which can cause reductions or delays in investing money into the Chinese economy.

The accuracy of economic data is becoming increasingly important as China opens up its economy to the world and seeks to attract foreign investors, who are used to broad transparency and availability of accurate information on economic activity.

A number of instances of data forgery have been confirmed at the local government level in recent years after the northeastern provinces of Inner Mongolia and Liaoning as well as the city state of Tianjin admitted to having manipulated economic data in 2015-2016. One of the key conditions for promotion within the Chinese government in recent years has been a record of good economic performance.

Yin’s warning about continued manipulation at the local level comes after the financial and economic affairs committee inspected six provinces early last year. Punishments for data manipulation is still lenient and all officials involved in forging data should be punished, no matter their rank or capability, Yin said.

“We should increase the [public] exposure of statistics law violators, enhance supervision [of their work] … and absolutely prevent officials that manipulate data from getting promoted,” he said.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has already begun taking steps to improve the quality of national economic data, and from this year, it will calculate provincial gross domestic product (GDP) growth. It also vowed to collect more data directly from local enterprises, rather than relying on local data collection, and institute more reviews of local data calculation procedures.

Premier Li Keqiang Official data showed Chinese growth dropped to 6.6 per cent in 2018, the lowest since 1990, withlast week setting a lower growth target of 6.0 to 6.5 per cent for this year.

Michael Pettis But analysts still question what the real growth rate is if data are being manipulated, with Peking University professor of financewarning that China’s headline growth figure would be only half of the official figure if the nation’s large pile of debt was written down.