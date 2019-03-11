Sales of passenger cars dropped 17.4 per cent to 1.22 million from February 2018 having fell 17.7 per cent in January to 2.02 million units, the lowest January sales since 2012. Photo: AFP
China vehicles sales falls for eighth straight month in February, damping hopes of economic upturn
- The world’s biggest car market sold 1.48 million vehicles in February, a 13.8 per cent drop, said the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers
- Sales of new energy vehicles surged 53.6 per cent with grants and subsidies aimed at fighting pollution and lifting industry up the manufacturing value chain
Topic | China economy
Ni Yuefeng, head of the General Administration of Customs, receives after the opening meeting of the second session of the 13th National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Photo: Xinhua
China spreading ‘positive news’ of strong export rebound in early March after February plunge
- Exports in the first nine days of March surged 39.9 per cent after February showed the largest drop in three years, led by a large fall in trade with the United States
- China Customs chief Ni Yuefeng expects import-export growth to continue after February’s Lunar New Year holiday
Topic | China economy
