Ning Jizhe, the head of China’s National Bureau of Statistics. Photo: EPA
China economy enjoys ‘good start’ to 2019 despite slumping car and mobile phone sales
- Mobile phone sales plunged 19.9 per cent in February, while total vehicle sales fell for an eighth straight month in the world’s biggest car market
- National Bureau of Statistics is expected to release industrial production, retail sales and fixed-asset investment data for January and February on Thursday
Topic | Two Sessions 2019 (Lianghui)
Ning Jizhe, the head of China’s National Bureau of Statistics. Photo: EPA
“Some local governments tend to cook their statistics, inflate some figures or conceal some data to stand out from the competition,” said Yin Zhongqing, deputy director of financial and economic affairs committee of the National People’s Congress on Sunday in Beijing. Photo: Xinhua
China must punish officials for ‘cooking the books’ to improve data credibility, top lawmaker says
- Analysts have long had doubts over whether official Chinese government economic data accurately reflects what is going on in the world’s second largest economy
- Recent study found China overestimated its nominal and real growth rates by about 2 full percentage points on average between 2008 to 2016
Topic | China economy
“Some local governments tend to cook their statistics, inflate some figures or conceal some data to stand out from the competition,” said Yin Zhongqing, deputy director of financial and economic affairs committee of the National People’s Congress on Sunday in Beijing. Photo: Xinhua