China Economy

China’s decision to ground Boeing 737 MAX 8 driven by safety concerns, not US-China trade war: experts say

  • Civil Aviation Administration of China ordered domestic carriers to temporarily ground the aircraft after fatal Ethiopian Airlines crash on Sunday
  • Likes of Singapore, Indonesia and Australia have also followed suit despite assurances from the US Federal Aviation Administration
Topic |   China economy
SCMP

Elaine Chan  

Orange Wang  

Published: 8:30pm, 12 Mar, 2019

Updated: 8:30pm, 12 Mar, 2019

The Civil Aviation Administration of China ordered all domestic carriers to stop flying the aircraft on Monday, March 11, pending an investigation. Hainan Airlines operates 16 of the aircraft. Photo: Boeing
Society

Hongkonger who worked for UN and died in Ethiopian Airlines crash remembered as ‘passionate, inspirational and global-minded’

  • Victor Tsang worked on gender equality for United Nations, and was married with a young son
  • More than 150 people were killed on Sunday when a Boeing 737 crashed outside Addis Ababa
Topic |   Plane crashes and aviation accidents
SCMP

Karen Zhang  

Alvin Lum  

Published: 8:57am, 12 Mar, 2019

Updated: 9:15am, 12 Mar, 2019

