The Great Hall of the People where delegates to the National People’s Congress were handed the latest draft of China’s new foreign investment law. Photo: Simon Song
China Economy

‘We will keep your secrets’, China promises foreign companies with new law

  • Updated foreign investment law due to come into effect from January 1, 2020
  • Equal treatment stipulated for overseas firms selling goods and services
Topic |   Two Sessions 2019 (Lianghui)
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Published: 8:55pm, 12 Mar, 2019

Updated: 9:00pm, 12 Mar, 2019

Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong. Many among the city’s business sector had urged Beijing to spell out the details of its new foreign investment law. Photo: Reuters
Politics

Beijing reassures investors in Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan over new foreign investment law

  • New law set to be passed this week at the National People’s Congress
  • Investments in mainland will still be considered “foreign”, with no effect on legal status
Topic |   Trade
Kimmy Chung

Kimmy Chung  

Published: 6:47pm, 11 Mar, 2019

Updated: 11:22pm, 11 Mar, 2019

