The Great Hall of the People where delegates to the National People’s Congress were handed the latest draft of China’s new foreign investment law. Photo: Simon Song
‘We will keep your secrets’, China promises foreign companies with new law
- Updated foreign investment law due to come into effect from January 1, 2020
- Equal treatment stipulated for overseas firms selling goods and services
Topic | Two Sessions 2019 (Lianghui)
Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong. Many among the city’s business sector had urged Beijing to spell out the details of its new foreign investment law. Photo: Reuters
Beijing reassures investors in Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan over new foreign investment law
- New law set to be passed this week at the National People’s Congress
- Investments in mainland will still be considered “foreign”, with no effect on legal status
Topic | Trade
