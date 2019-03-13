Former People’s Bank of China governor Zhou Xiaochuan, pictured during the 2018 National People’s Congress, was speaking at the The Royal Institute of International Affairs, commonly known as Chatham House, in London. Photo: EPA
China must take lessons from Japan's lost decade amid slowdown, says former central bank governor
- Japan’s lost decade refers to the period of economic stagnation that began in the 1990s, with China currently experiencing its own economic slowdown
- Zhou Xiaochuan, who served as governor at the People’s Bank of China from 2002 to 2008, was speaking at Chatham House in London
Topic | China economy
The Great Hall of the People where delegates to the National People’s Congress were handed the latest draft of China’s new foreign investment law. Photo: Simon Song
China promises foreign companies ‘we will keep your secrets’ with new law
- Updated foreign investment law due to come into effect from January 1, 2020
- Legislation is seen as Beijing’s answer to demand from US President Donald Trump to stop US firms being forced to transfer technologies to local partners
Topic | Two Sessions 2019 (Lianghui)
