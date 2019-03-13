Channels

The American Economic Association estimates that 80 per cent of privately owned Chinese firms have received funds from informal channels. Photo: AP
China Economy

Is China about to bring shadow banking back out of the darkness to kick start its slowing economy?

  • Government crack down on debt and risky lending also eliminated legitimate funding channels for smaller private sector businesses
  • Government pledging more support for fund smaller businesses, but private sector remains sceptical
Topic |   China economy
Amanda Lee

Amanda Lee  

Published: 6:49pm, 13 Mar, 2019

Updated: 6:49pm, 13 Mar, 2019

Shadow banking is a major source of funding for smaller private firms in China that cannot get credit from traditional lenders. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

China to ‘strike a balance’ between good and bad shadow bankers to halt fall in growth

  • Shadow banking refers to financial activities conducted by unregulated lending institutions or off-balance-sheet activities by traditional financial institutions
  • Wang Zhaoxing, vice-chairman of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, considering ‘benefits the real economy’
Topic |   Two Sessions 2019 (Lianghui)
Cissy Zhou

Cissy Zhou  

Published: 4:05pm, 10 Mar, 2019

Updated: 9:54am, 11 Mar, 2019

