Aside from construction, the car industry is the sector which has one of the worst payment cycles, according to Coface. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

China’s private companies making a pig’s ear out of paying their bills as economic slowdown bites

  • Record numbers of Chinese companies are defaulting on their bonds, while they are also taking longer than ever to pay their suppliers, says trade credit insurer Coface
  • A majority of companies expect lower growth this year, up from a third last year, as private sector bears weight of China’s slowdown
Topic |   China economy
Finbarr Bermingham  

Karen Yeung  

Published: 7:15am, 14 Mar, 2019

Updated: 7:15am, 14 Mar, 2019

The American Economic Association estimates that 80 per cent of privately owned Chinese firms have received funds from informal channels. Photo: AP
China Economy

Is China about to bring shadow banking back out of the darkness to kick start its slowing economy?

  • Government crack down on debt and risky lending also eliminated legitimate funding channels for smaller private sector businesses
  • Government pledging more support for fund smaller businesses, but private sector remains sceptical
Topic |   China economy
Amanda Lee  

Published: 6:49pm, 13 Mar, 2019

Updated: 4:19am, 14 Mar, 2019

