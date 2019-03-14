Aside from construction, the car industry is the sector which has one of the worst payment cycles, according to Coface. Photo: Reuters
China’s private companies making a pig’s ear out of paying their bills as economic slowdown bites
- Record numbers of Chinese companies are defaulting on their bonds, while they are also taking longer than ever to pay their suppliers, says trade credit insurer Coface
- A majority of companies expect lower growth this year, up from a third last year, as private sector bears weight of China’s slowdown
The American Economic Association estimates that 80 per cent of privately owned Chinese firms have received funds from informal channels. Photo: AP
Is China about to bring shadow banking back out of the darkness to kick start its slowing economy?
- Government crack down on debt and risky lending also eliminated legitimate funding channels for smaller private sector businesses
- Government pledging more support for fund smaller businesses, but private sector remains sceptical
