The Boeing 737 Max 8 arrives with much fanfare at Zhoushan in Zhejiang Province in December. Photo: Xinhua
China Economy

Beijing’s grounding of Boeing 737 Max 8 may win praise for safety but no points for China’s aviation sales

  • China’s decision to ground Boeings after Ethiopia crash leads way
  • Decision is of little commercial benefit, with Chinese-built C919 years from service
Topic |   China economy
Zhou Xin

Zhou Xin  

Published: 8:27pm, 13 Mar, 2019

Updated: 8:27pm, 13 Mar, 2019

The Boeing 737 Max 8 arrives with much fanfare at Zhoushan in Zhejiang Province in December. Photo: Xinhua
An Air China Boeing 737 MAX 8 in Zhoushan. China operates the world’s largest contingent of the aircraft. Photo: AP
Transport

European Union grounds Boeing 737 MAX, as a growing cascade of nations follows China’s lead after deadly crashes

  • In addition to the EU, regulators and airlines in 23 countries have now halted flights by Boeing’s 737 MAX
  • The crisis of confidence was triggered when a brand new Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX crashed on Sunday, killing all 157 people on board
Topic |   Aviation
Danny Lee

Danny Lee  

Published: 11:26am, 12 Mar, 2019

Updated: 10:01am, 13 Mar, 2019

An Air China Boeing 737 MAX 8 in Zhoushan. China operates the world's largest contingent of the aircraft. Photo: AP
