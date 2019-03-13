The Boeing 737 Max 8 arrives with much fanfare at Zhoushan in Zhejiang Province in December. Photo: Xinhua
Beijing’s grounding of Boeing 737 Max 8 may win praise for safety but no points for China’s aviation sales
- China’s decision to ground Boeings after Ethiopia crash leads way
- Decision is of little commercial benefit, with Chinese-built C919 years from service
An Air China Boeing 737 MAX 8 in Zhoushan. China operates the world’s largest contingent of the aircraft. Photo: AP
European Union grounds Boeing 737 MAX, as a growing cascade of nations follows China’s lead after deadly crashes
- In addition to the EU, regulators and airlines in 23 countries have now halted flights by Boeing’s 737 MAX
- The crisis of confidence was triggered when a brand new Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX crashed on Sunday, killing all 157 people on board
