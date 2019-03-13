Channels

Foreign investors in China have complained they were not properly consulted while the new legislation was being drafted. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

China’s new foreign investment law is too vague, says US business group

  • American Chamber of Commerce in China welcomes legislation ‘in principle’ but says it doesn’t go into enough detail and needs more consultation
  • Legislation is likely to be rushed through rubber-stamp legislature as part of efforts to meet US trade war demands
Topic |   China economy
Zhou Xin

Zhou Xin  

Published: 10:19pm, 13 Mar, 2019

Updated: 10:54pm, 13 Mar, 2019

Foreign investors in China have complained they were not properly consulted while the new legislation was being drafted. Photo: Reuters
The Great Hall of the People where delegates to the National People’s Congress were handed the latest draft of China’s new foreign investment law. Photo: Simon Song
China Economy

China promises companies ‘we will keep your secrets’ with new foreign investment law

  • Updated foreign investment law due to come into effect from January 1, 2020
  • Legislation is seen as Beijing’s answer to demand from US President Donald Trump to stop US firms being forced to transfer technologies to local partners
Topic |   Two Sessions 2019 (Lianghui)
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Published: 8:55pm, 12 Mar, 2019

Updated: 11:55am, 13 Mar, 2019

The Great Hall of the People where delegates to the National People's Congress were handed the latest draft of China's new foreign investment law. Photo: Simon Song
