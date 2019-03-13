Foreign investors in China have complained they were not properly consulted while the new legislation was being drafted. Photo: Reuters
China’s new foreign investment law is too vague, says US business group
- American Chamber of Commerce in China welcomes legislation ‘in principle’ but says it doesn’t go into enough detail and needs more consultation
- Legislation is likely to be rushed through rubber-stamp legislature as part of efforts to meet US trade war demands
Topic | China economy
Foreign investors in China have complained they were not properly consulted while the new legislation was being drafted. Photo: Reuters
The Great Hall of the People where delegates to the National People’s Congress were handed the latest draft of China’s new foreign investment law. Photo: Simon Song
China promises companies ‘we will keep your secrets’ with new foreign investment law
- Updated foreign investment law due to come into effect from January 1, 2020
- Legislation is seen as Beijing’s answer to demand from US President Donald Trump to stop US firms being forced to transfer technologies to local partners
Topic | Two Sessions 2019 (Lianghui)
The Great Hall of the People where delegates to the National People’s Congress were handed the latest draft of China’s new foreign investment law. Photo: Simon Song