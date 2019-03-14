Channels

The Industrial production growth data was below the 5.6 per cent expected by analysts in a Bloomberg survey. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

China economy slows further as industrial output growth slumps to lowest in a decade

  • Industrial production growth slowed to 5.3 per cent in January and February compared to the same period last year, down from 5.7 per cent growth in December
  • Unemployment rate rose to 5.3 per cent in January and February from 4.9 per cent in December, according to the National Bureau of Statistics
Topic |   China economy
John Carter

John Carter  

Published: 10:56am, 14 Mar, 2019

Updated: 10:56am, 14 Mar, 2019

Aside from construction, the car industry is the sector which has one of the worst payment cycles, according to Coface. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

China’s private companies making a pig’s ear out of paying their bills as economic slowdown bites

  • Record numbers of Chinese firms are defaulting on their bonds, while also taking longer than ever to pay their suppliers, says trade credit insurer Coface
  • A majority of companies expect lower growth this year, up from a third last year, as private sector bears weight of China’s slowdown
Topic |   China economy
SCMP

Finbarr Bermingham  

Karen Yeung  

Published: 7:15am, 14 Mar, 2019

Updated: 9:43am, 14 Mar, 2019

