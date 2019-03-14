The Industrial production growth data was below the 5.6 per cent expected by analysts in a Bloomberg survey. Photo: Reuters
China economy slows further as industrial output growth slumps to lowest in a decade
- Industrial production growth slowed to 5.3 per cent in January and February compared to the same period last year, down from 5.7 per cent growth in December
- Unemployment rate rose to 5.3 per cent in January and February from 4.9 per cent in December, according to the National Bureau of Statistics
Aside from construction, the car industry is the sector which has one of the worst payment cycles, according to Coface. Photo: Reuters
China’s private companies making a pig’s ear out of paying their bills as economic slowdown bites
- Record numbers of Chinese firms are defaulting on their bonds, while also taking longer than ever to pay their suppliers, says trade credit insurer Coface
- A majority of companies expect lower growth this year, up from a third last year, as private sector bears weight of China’s slowdown
