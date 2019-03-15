Channels

National People’s Congress delegate Dong Mingzhu said the US-China trade war will not affect Gree Electric and her plans to triple its annual revenue in the next few years. Photo: Xinhua
China Economy

China’s home appliance queen Dong Mingzhu backs ambitious Gree Electric target, plays down trade war

  • Outspoken chairwoman and delegate to the National People’s Congress rules out price cuts to expand market share overseas amid US-China trade war
  • The 64-year-old breached disclosure rules in January after ‘leaking’ an ambitious target of tripling her white goods empire’s annual revenue to US$89.4 billion
Topic |   Two Sessions 2019 (Lianghui)
Cissy Zhou

Cissy Zhou  

Published: 8:00am, 15 Mar, 2019

Updated: 8:00am, 15 Mar, 2019

The Industrial production growth data was below the 5.6 per cent expected by analysts in a Bloomberg survey. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

China economy slows further as industrial output growth slumps to lowest in a decade

  • Industrial production growth slowed to 5.3 per cent in January and February compared to the same period last year, down from 5.7 per cent growth in December
  • Unemployment rate rose to 5.3 per cent in January and February from 4.9 per cent in December, according to the National Bureau of Statistics
Topic |   China economy
John Carter

John Carter  

Published: 10:56am, 14 Mar, 2019

Updated: 10:45pm, 14 Mar, 2019

