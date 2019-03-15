China’s new foreign investment law was approved during the National People’s Congress. Photo: Xinhua
China approves new foreign investment law designed to level domestic playing field for overseas investors
- Attempt by Beijing to address key issues raised by US President Donald Trump as part of the US-China trade war including forced technology transfer and market access
- Draft had received a lukewarm reception, but was approved by the vast majority of the National People’s Congress lawmakers on Friday in Beijing
The Great Hall of the People where delegates to the National People’s Congress were handed the latest draft of China’s new foreign investment law. Photo: Simon Song
China promises companies ‘we will keep your secrets’ with new foreign investment law
- Updated foreign investment law due to come into effect from January 1, 2020
- Legislation is seen as Beijing’s answer to demand from US President Donald Trump to stop US firms being forced to transfer technologies to local partners
