Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Zhongda market is home to more than 20,000 merchants and 100,000 employees trading 100,000 different kinds of fabrics, textiles and garments. Photos: He Huifeng
China Economy

Greater Bay Area creates uncertain future for China’s largest fabric market and its 100,000 employees

  • Guangzhou’s Zhongda market with its 20,000 merchants is being relocated 100km away to Qingyuan to make way for Beijing’s grand technology plan
  • The five square kilometre market, one and a half-times the size of New York’s Central Park, is being replaced by an international innovation centre to rival Silicon Valley
Topic |   China economy
He Huifeng

He Huifeng  

Published: 7:30am, 19 Mar, 2019

Updated: 7:30am, 19 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

Zhongda market is home to more than 20,000 merchants and 100,000 employees trading 100,000 different kinds of fabrics, textiles and garments. Photos: He Huifeng
READ FULL ARTICLE
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang speaks to media at a press conference after the 2nd Session of the 13th National People's Congress closed at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Friday, March 15, 2019. Photo: Simon Song
China Economy

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang says foreign investment law shows Beijing is serious about opening economy further

  • New foreign investment law will improve market access, protect intellectual property rights and end forced technology transfer, Li says
  • Foreign observers say law is step in right direction, but concerns remain that law does not go far enough amid doubts that it will be effectively implemented
Topic |   China economy
Amanda Lee

Amanda Lee  

Published: 9:00pm, 15 Mar, 2019

Updated: 9:00pm, 15 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang speaks to media at a press conference after the 2nd Session of the 13th National People's Congress closed at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Friday, March 15, 2019. Photo: Simon Song
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.