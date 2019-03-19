Zhongda market is home to more than 20,000 merchants and 100,000 employees trading 100,000 different kinds of fabrics, textiles and garments. Photos: He Huifeng
Greater Bay Area creates uncertain future for China’s largest fabric market and its 100,000 employees
- Guangzhou’s Zhongda market with its 20,000 merchants is being relocated 100km away to Qingyuan to make way for Beijing’s grand technology plan
- The five square kilometre market, one and a half-times the size of New York’s Central Park, is being replaced by an international innovation centre to rival Silicon Valley
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang speaks to media at a press conference after the 2nd Session of the 13th National People's Congress closed at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Friday, March 15, 2019. Photo: Simon Song
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang says foreign investment law shows Beijing is serious about opening economy further
- New foreign investment law will improve market access, protect intellectual property rights and end forced technology transfer, Li says
- Foreign observers say law is step in right direction, but concerns remain that law does not go far enough amid doubts that it will be effectively implemented
