Air China had 15 Boeing 737 Max 8 in service before the ban. Photo: Xinhua
China Economy

China’s ‘zero tolerance’ attitude means grounding troubled Boeing 737 Max 8 was not an accident

  • Civil Aviation Administration of China was the first to ground the model of aircraft following the fatal Ethiopian Airlines crash that killed 157 people on March 10
  • United States had initially resisted, with the Federal Aviation Administration’s approval process now being investigated by the US Department of Transportation
Zhou Xin  

Zhenhua Lu  

Published: 5:59pm, 18 Mar, 2019

Updated: 6:47pm, 18 Mar, 2019

The Boeing 737 Max 8 arrives with much fanfare at Zhoushan in Zhejiang Province in December. Photo: Xinhua
China Economy

China’s grounding of Boeing 737 Max 8 may win praise for safety but no points for aircraft sales

  • China’s aviation authority was the first to ground Boeing 737 Max 8 planes after the crash in Ethiopia on Sunday which killed all 157 people on board
  • Decision is of little commercial benefit, with Chinese-built C919 years from service
Zhou Xin  

Orange Wang  

Published: 8:27pm, 13 Mar, 2019

Updated: 11:33am, 14 Mar, 2019

