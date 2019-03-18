Air China had 15 Boeing 737 Max 8 in service before the ban. Photo: Xinhua
China’s ‘zero tolerance’ attitude means grounding troubled Boeing 737 Max 8 was not an accident
- Civil Aviation Administration of China was the first to ground the model of aircraft following the fatal Ethiopian Airlines crash that killed 157 people on March 10
- United States had initially resisted, with the Federal Aviation Administration’s approval process now being investigated by the US Department of Transportation
Topic | Boeing
Air China had 15 Boeing 737 Max 8 in service before the ban. Photo: Xinhua
The Boeing 737 Max 8 arrives with much fanfare at Zhoushan in Zhejiang Province in December. Photo: Xinhua
China’s grounding of Boeing 737 Max 8 may win praise for safety but no points for aircraft sales
- China’s aviation authority was the first to ground Boeing 737 Max 8 planes after the crash in Ethiopia on Sunday which killed all 157 people on board
- Decision is of little commercial benefit, with Chinese-built C919 years from service
Topic | China economy
The Boeing 737 Max 8 arrives with much fanfare at Zhoushan in Zhejiang Province in December. Photo: Xinhua