China was already facing huge demographic and economic issues. However, a new study of satellite imagery shows that many of its towns and cities are shrinking, with experts warning that it could exacerbate the government’s problems. Photo: Simon Song
Almost one-third of Chinese cities are shrinking, but urban planners told to keep building
- Satellite imagery monitored the intensity of night lights in more than 3,300 cities and towns between 2013 and 2016
- In 28 per cent of cases, the intensity of lights had dimmed, but urban planners are still assuming China’s urbanisation will continue, research shows

The Industrial production growth data was below the 5.6 per cent expected by analysts in a Bloomberg survey. Photo: Reuters
China economy slows further as industrial output growth slumps to lowest in a decade
- Industrial production growth slowed to 5.3 per cent in January and February compared to the same period last year, down from 5.7 per cent growth in December
- Unemployment rate rose to 5.3 per cent in January and February from 4.9 per cent in December, according to the National Bureau of Statistics
