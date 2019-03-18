Channels

China was already facing huge demographic and economic issues. However, a new study of satellite imagery shows that many of its towns and cities are shrinking, with experts warning that it could exacerbate the government’s problems. Photo: Simon Song
Almost one-third of Chinese cities are shrinking, but urban planners told to keep building

  • Satellite imagery monitored the intensity of night lights in more than 3,300 cities and towns between 2013 and 2016
  • In 28 per cent of cases, the intensity of lights had dimmed, but urban planners are still assuming China’s urbanisation will continue, research shows
Sidney Leng

Sidney Leng  

Published: 8:41pm, 18 Mar, 2019

Updated: 9:22pm, 18 Mar, 2019

The Industrial production growth data was below the 5.6 per cent expected by analysts in a Bloomberg survey. Photo: Reuters
China economy slows further as industrial output growth slumps to lowest in a decade

  • Industrial production growth slowed to 5.3 per cent in January and February compared to the same period last year, down from 5.7 per cent growth in December
  • Unemployment rate rose to 5.3 per cent in January and February from 4.9 per cent in December, according to the National Bureau of Statistics
John Carter

John Carter  

Published: 10:56am, 14 Mar, 2019

Updated: 10:45pm, 14 Mar, 2019

