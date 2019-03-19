Latest United Nations estimates say China has a population of 1.41 billion. Photo: Reuters
Nobel Prize winner Richard Thaler says China should use ‘nudge theory’ to improve the lives of citizens
- ‘Nudging’ proposes the use of positive reinforcement and indirect suggestion to influence behaviour and decision making
- Examples include creating an app to help drivers with navigation or a congestion tax in a city to reduce air pollution
China was already facing huge demographic and economic issues. However, a new study of satellite imagery shows that many of its towns and cities are shrinking, with experts warning that it could exacerbate the government’s problems. Photo: Simon Song
Almost one-third of Chinese cities are shrinking, but urban planners told to keep building
- Satellite imagery monitored the intensity of night lights in more than 3,300 cities and towns between 2013 and 2016
- In 28 per cent of cases, the intensity of lights had dimmed, but urban planners are still assuming China’s urbanisation will continue, research shows
