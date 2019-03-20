Channels

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said announced the tax cuts for the manufacturing industry during the National People’s Congress in Beijing. Photo: EPA
China Economy

China’s ‘unprecedented and sufficient’ tax cut still does not do enough for small manufacturers, owners say

  • Premier Li Keqiang said last week that Beijing will cut the value-added tax (VAT) rate for manufacturing firms by 3 percentage points to 13 per cent from April 1
  • Owners play down suggestions it could boost domestic business and aid employment to help offset the slowdown in growth caused by the US-China trade war
Topic |   China economy
He Huifeng

Published: 7:15am, 20 Mar, 2019

Updated: 7:15am, 20 Mar, 2019

Zhongda market is home to more than 20,000 merchants and 100,000 employees trading 100,000 different kinds of fabrics, textiles and garments. Photos: He Huifeng
China Economy

Greater Bay Area creates uncertain future for China’s largest fabric market and its 100,000 employees

  • Guangzhou’s Zhongda market with its 20,000 merchants is being relocated 100km away to Qingyuan to make way for Beijing’s grand technology plan
  • The five square kilometre market, one and a half-times the size of New York’s Central Park, is being replaced by an international innovation centre to rival Silicon Valley
Topic |   China economy
He Huifeng

Published: 7:30am, 19 Mar, 2019

Updated: 12:49pm, 19 Mar, 2019

