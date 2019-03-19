Channels

US President Donald Trump talks with China's Vice-Premier Liu He during trade talks in Washington in January. Photo: EPA
China Economy

US-China trade war could slash US$1 trillion from US economy in a decade warns Chamber of Commerce

  • New study from the US Chamber of Commerce finds that should tariffs increase, US gross domestic product, employment, investment and trade will all decline
  • Research focuses on the information communications technology sector, which is set to be among the hardest-hit by a prolonged trade war
China economy
Finbarr Bermingham

Finbarr Bermingham  

Published: 8:45pm, 19 Mar, 2019

Updated: 9:07pm, 19 Mar, 2019

US President Donald Trump talks with China’s Vice-Premier Liu He during trade talks in Washington in January. Photo: EPA
China’s state-owned China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation has won a number of high profile contracts in Boston, Los Angeles and Chicago. Photo: EPA
China Economy

US mulls partial ban on Chinese trains and buses, citing cybersecurity and ‘Made in China 2025’

  • Senators have taken the first steps to ban rolling stock manufactured by Chinese companies with state ties as part of the ongoing US-China trade war
  • The rail industry is one in which China had been making big inroads into the United States with recent sales to Boston, Los Angeles and Chicago
China economy
Finbarr Bermingham

Finbarr Bermingham  

Published: 9:30pm, 18 Mar, 2019

Updated: 10:46pm, 18 Mar, 2019

China’s state-owned China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation has won a number of high profile contracts in Boston, Los Angeles and Chicago. Photo: EPA
