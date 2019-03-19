US President Donald Trump talks with China’s Vice-Premier Liu He during trade talks in Washington in January. Photo: EPA
US-China trade war could slash US$1 trillion from US economy in a decade warns Chamber of Commerce
- New study from the US Chamber of Commerce finds that should tariffs increase, US gross domestic product, employment, investment and trade will all decline
- Research focuses on the information communications technology sector, which is set to be among the hardest-hit by a prolonged trade war
China’s state-owned China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation has won a number of high profile contracts in Boston, Los Angeles and Chicago. Photo: EPA
US mulls partial ban on Chinese trains and buses, citing cybersecurity and ‘Made in China 2025’
- Senators have taken the first steps to ban rolling stock manufactured by Chinese companies with state ties as part of the ongoing US-China trade war
- The rail industry is one in which China had been making big inroads into the United States with recent sales to Boston, Los Angeles and Chicago
