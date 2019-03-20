Then US Treasury Secretary James Baker speaks to reporters at New York's Plaza Hotel in September 1985 at the announcement of the Plaza Accord. Photo: Associated Press
China seeks to avoid fate of Japan in US trade war deal as heavyweight economists gather in Beijing
- Mainland economists seek advice from Japanese scholars over trade war experiences after their economic stagnation of the 1990s
- Beijing is worried that a currency deal with the United States could lead to its export engine losing steam
Topic | China economy
Currency exchange is forming a crucial part of US-China trade negotiations, with the US keen to insert a clause that would limit Beijing’s ability to devalue the yuan, reports said. Photo: Reuters
China urged to avoid cautionary tale of Japan and the Plaza Accord in currency deal with US
- Plaza Accord in 1985 was signed under pressure from the United States desperate to stymie Japan’s economic rise
- Was blamed for helping usher in the ‘lost decade’, but analysts have backed China to learn from Japan’s mistakes
