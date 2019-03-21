Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Peking University professor He Weifang said the “the legal reasoning and adversary system in the United States is charming, the process of the case will be a great legal education to the Chinese public and its authority.” Photo: Simon Song
China Economy

Huawei’s US government lawsuit may lift the air of ‘mystery’ around the Chinese telecoms giant

  • The US Congress has banned federal agencies from using equipment made by the Shenzhen-based firm due to national security concerns
  • Professor He Weifang says the case ‘would be fantastic’ if it helped reveal details of Huawei’s ownership structure and relationship with the Chinese government
Topic |   China economy
Cissy Zhou

Cissy Zhou  

Published: 2:33pm, 21 Mar, 2019

Updated: 2:37pm, 21 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

Peking University professor He Weifang said the “the legal reasoning and adversary system in the United States is charming, the process of the case will be a great legal education to the Chinese public and its authority.” Photo: Simon Song
READ FULL ARTICLE
US President Donald Trump speaks with China’s Vice-Premier Liu He after a trade negotiating session in Washington in January. Photo: EPA
China Economy

US-China trade war could slash US$1 trillion from US economy in a decade warns Chamber of Commerce

  • New study from the US Chamber of Commerce finds that should tariffs increase, US gross domestic product, employment, investment and trade will all decline
  • Research focuses on the information communications technology sector, which is set to be among the hardest hit by a prolonged trade war
Topic |   US-China trade war
Finbarr Bermingham

Finbarr Bermingham  

Published: 8:45pm, 19 Mar, 2019

Updated: 12:17pm, 20 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump speaks with China’s Vice-Premier Liu He after a trade negotiating session in Washington in January. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.