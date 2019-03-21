Bicycle producer Giant Manufacturing are among the 28 applicants who have applied for reinvestment in Taiwan over the past three months. Photo: N.B Brecelj
Taiwan is finally luring companies back from China after more than 15 years of trying
- Higher costs and dodging trade tariffs from the US-China trade war are key reasons for Taiwanese firms moving back home
- Since January, 14 firms have applied to invest (US$1.29 billion) which would create 4,400 jobs, with 14 projects pending approval
Topic | China economy
Bicycle producer Giant Manufacturing are among the 28 applicants who have applied for reinvestment in Taiwan over the past three months. Photo: N.B Brecelj
As one of Asia’s exporting powerhouses, South Korea is heavily exposed to the slowdown in global demand. Photo: Reuters
Asia’s exports slump to deepen as global economic slowdown hits regional powerhouses
- Analysts say regional trade is heading for its lowest point since 2015, with US-China trade war pessimism adding to the fears over a global slowdown in demand
- Slowdown may continue until April in China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, South Korea, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan and Thailand
Topic | China economy
As one of Asia’s exporting powerhouses, South Korea is heavily exposed to the slowdown in global demand. Photo: Reuters