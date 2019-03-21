China is the second-biggest issuer of green bonds in the world but there are not international standards for the financing vehicles. Photo: Xinhua
Hopes of compromise as China and the European Union seek common green bond rules
- Agreement on standards would be rare deal as relations between the trading partners fray on other fronts
Topic | China economy
China is the second-biggest issuer of green bonds in the world but there are not international standards for the financing vehicles. Photo: Xinhua