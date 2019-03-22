Peking University professor He Weifang. Photo: Simon Song
China risks ‘the legitimacy of the Communist Party’s regime’ without changes, says law professor
- Peking University law professor He Weifang calls for China to fulfil the commitments it made when it joined the World Trade Organisation in 2001
- The outspoken critic of China’s legal system made the comments during the ongoing trade war with the United States which has led to an economic slowdown
Peking University professor He Weifang said the “the legal reasoning and adversary system in the United States is charming, the process of the case will be a great legal education to the Chinese public and its authority.” Photo: Simon Song
Huawei’s US government lawsuit may lift the air of ‘mystery’ around the Chinese telecoms giant
- The US Congress has banned federal agencies from using equipment made by the Shenzhen-based firm due to national security concerns
- Professor He Weifang says the case ‘would be fantastic’ if it helped reveal details of Huawei’s ownership structure and relationship with the Chinese government
