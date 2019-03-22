Channels

China Economy

China risks ‘the legitimacy of the Communist Party’s regime’ without changes, says law professor

  • Peking University law professor He Weifang calls for China to fulfil the commitments it made when it joined the World Trade Organisation in 2001
  • The outspoken critic of China’s legal system made the comments during the ongoing trade war with the United States which has led to an economic slowdown
Topic |   China economy
Cissy Zhou

Cissy Zhou  

Published: 10:00pm, 22 Mar, 2019

Updated: 10:00pm, 22 Mar, 2019

Peking University professor He Weifang said the “the legal reasoning and adversary system in the United States is charming, the process of the case will be a great legal education to the Chinese public and its authority.” Photo: Simon Song
China Economy

Huawei’s US government lawsuit may lift the air of ‘mystery’ around the Chinese telecoms giant

  • The US Congress has banned federal agencies from using equipment made by the Shenzhen-based firm due to national security concerns
  • Professor He Weifang says the case ‘would be fantastic’ if it helped reveal details of Huawei’s ownership structure and relationship with the Chinese government
Topic |   US-China trade war
Cissy Zhou

Cissy Zhou  

Published: 2:33pm, 21 Mar, 2019

Updated: 12:48pm, 22 Mar, 2019

Peking University professor He Weifang said the “the legal reasoning and adversary system in the United States is charming, the process of the case will be a great legal education to the Chinese public and its authority.” Photo: Simon Song
