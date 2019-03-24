Channels

Chinese Vice-Premier Han Zheng says Beijing will increase imports to achieve a better trade balance with the US. Photo: AP
China Economy

China will buy more US goods, top official says ahead of latest trade talks

  • Beijing committed to achieving a more even balance of trade, Vice-Premier Han Zheng tells forum
  • China will also continue to improve access to its markets, allow more foreign ownership, Politburo Standing Committee member says
Topic |   China economy
Catherine Wong

Catherine Wong  

Published: 1:20pm, 24 Mar, 2019

Updated: 1:20pm, 24 Mar, 2019

Senior officials from the US and China will continue their trade negotiations in Beijing next week. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

China, US prepare for final push in trade talks, as dates set for Beijing, Washington meetings

  • US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will travel to Beijing next week as sides race against the clock to reach an agreement
  • But Washington’s demand for an enforcement mechanism remains a stumbling block, analysts say
Topic |   US-China trade war
Sarah Zheng

Sarah Zheng  

Published: 9:00pm, 21 Mar, 2019

Updated: 11:29pm, 21 Mar, 2019

