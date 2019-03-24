Chinese Vice-Premier Han Zheng says Beijing will increase imports to achieve a better trade balance with the US. Photo: AP
China will buy more US goods, top official says ahead of latest trade talks
- Beijing committed to achieving a more even balance of trade, Vice-Premier Han Zheng tells forum
- China will also continue to improve access to its markets, allow more foreign ownership, Politburo Standing Committee member says
Topic | China economy
Chinese Vice-Premier Han Zheng says Beijing will increase imports to achieve a better trade balance with the US. Photo: AP
Senior officials from the US and China will continue their trade negotiations in Beijing next week. Photo: AFP
China, US prepare for final push in trade talks, as dates set for Beijing, Washington meetings
- US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will travel to Beijing next week as sides race against the clock to reach an agreement
- But Washington’s demand for an enforcement mechanism remains a stumbling block, analysts say
Topic | US-China trade war
Senior officials from the US and China will continue their trade negotiations in Beijing next week. Photo: AFP