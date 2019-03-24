Channels

Former diplomat Fu Ying said China had no intention of replacing the United States on the world stage. Photo: Simon Song
China Economy

Former Chinese, US officials joust over China’s role on the world stage

  • Ex-diplomat Fu Ying says at China Development Forum that Washington should not dictate Beijing’s role
  • And ex-treasury secretary Lawrence Summers says China needs to give up its habits left over from ‘economic adolescence’
Topic |   China economy
Catherine Wong

Catherine Wong  

Published: 10:30pm, 24 Mar, 2019

Updated: 10:30pm, 24 Mar, 2019

Chinese Vice-Premier Han Zheng says Beijing will increase imports to achieve a better trade balance with the US. Photo: AP
China Economy

China will buy more US goods, top official says ahead of latest trade talks

  • Beijing committed to achieving a more even balance of trade, Vice-Premier Han Zheng tells forum
  • China will also continue to improve access to its markets, allow more foreign ownership, Politburo Standing Committee member says
Topic |   China economy
Catherine Wong

Catherine Wong  

Published: 1:20pm, 24 Mar, 2019

Updated: 1:20pm, 24 Mar, 2019

