Former diplomat Fu Ying said China had no intention of replacing the United States on the world stage. Photo: Simon Song
Former Chinese, US officials joust over China’s role on the world stage
- Ex-diplomat Fu Ying says at China Development Forum that Washington should not dictate Beijing’s role
- And ex-treasury secretary Lawrence Summers says China needs to give up its habits left over from ‘economic adolescence’
Topic | China economy
Chinese Vice-Premier Han Zheng says Beijing will increase imports to achieve a better trade balance with the US. Photo: AP
China will buy more US goods, top official says ahead of latest trade talks
- Beijing committed to achieving a more even balance of trade, Vice-Premier Han Zheng tells forum
- China will also continue to improve access to its markets, allow more foreign ownership, Politburo Standing Committee member says
