Estimates of the size of annual revenues in the private education sector vary among industry experts, from L.E.K. Consulting’s 1.6 trillion yuan (US$238 billion) to audit and advisory firm Deloitte’s 2.68 trillion yuan. Photo: Handout
China’s private tutoring industry is booming despite economic slowdown
- Estimates of the size of annual revenues in the private education sector vary from 1.6 trillion yuan (US$238 billion) to 2.68 trillion yuan from Deloitte
- Online education market was valued at 251.7 billion yuan (US$37 billion) last year and will reach 380.7 billion yuan in 2020, consultancy firm says
China’s state sector came to the rescue in the 2008 financial crisis to ensure that employment levels were maintained even as global trade was collapsing. Photo: AFP
Can China count on its SOEs to boost ailing employment amid US-China trade war?
- China’s state-owned enterprises came to the rescue in the 2008 financial crisis to ensure that employment levels were maintained even as global trade was collapsing
- Salary cuts and lay-offs are on the rise in manufacturing and technology-related industries, but China wants to create 11 million new urban jobs this year
