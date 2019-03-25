Channels

Estimates of the size of annual revenues in the private education sector vary among industry experts, from L.E.K. Consulting's 1.6 trillion yuan (US$238 billion) to audit and advisory firm Deloitte's 2.68 trillion yuan. Photo: Handout
China Economy

China’s private tutoring industry is booming despite economic slowdown

  • Estimates of the size of annual revenues in the private education sector vary from 1.6 trillion yuan (US$238 billion) to 2.68 trillion yuan from Deloitte
  • Online education market was valued at 251.7 billion yuan (US$37 billion) last year and will reach 380.7 billion yuan in 2020, consultancy firm says
Topic |   China economy
Elaine Chan

Elaine Chan  

Published: 6:00pm, 25 Mar, 2019

Updated: 6:13pm, 25 Mar, 2019

Estimates of the size of annual revenues in the private education sector vary among industry experts, from L.E.K. Consulting's 1.6 trillion yuan (US$238 billion) to audit and advisory firm Deloitte's 2.68 trillion yuan. Photo: Handout
China's state sector came to the rescue in the 2008 financial crisis to ensure that employment levels were maintained even as global trade was collapsing. Photo: AFP
China Economy

Can China count on its SOEs to boost ailing employment amid US-China trade war?

  • China’s state-owned enterprises came to the rescue in the 2008 financial crisis to ensure that employment levels were maintained even as global trade was collapsing
  • Salary cuts and lay-offs are on the rise in manufacturing and technology-related industries, but China wants to create 11 million new urban jobs this year
Topic |   China economy
SCMP

Karen Yeung  

He Huifeng  

Published: 4:01pm, 25 Mar, 2019

Updated: 5:40pm, 25 Mar, 2019

China's state sector came to the rescue in the 2008 financial crisis to ensure that employment levels were maintained even as global trade was collapsing. Photo: AFP
