US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (left) and US trade representative Robert Lighthizer (centre) will visit Beijing on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Beijing promises wider financial access for foreign investors as US-China trade war talks enter crucial stage
- People’s Bank of China governor Yi Gang tells the China Development Forum that opening up the financial services sector is in China’s best interests
- US trade representative Robert Lighthizer and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are set to visit Beijing this week
Topic | US-China trade war
Wang Yang, chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (left), President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang during the closing of the Second Session of the 13th National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Photo: Bloomberg
China will not ‘discriminate’ between state and private companies, vows Premier Li Keqiang
- Premier ends National People’s Congress by promising to introduce measures to alleviate burdens felt by the private sector
- Entrepreneurs often feel treated differently to state-owned enterprises despite the private sector contributing 60 per cent of China’s gross domestic product
Topic | China economy
