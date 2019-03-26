The bonds will be used to fund construction projects in Ningbo, Sichuan, Zhejiang, Shanxi, Shandong and Beijing. Photo: Xinhua
China looks to individual retail investors to raise local construction funds amid economic slowdown
- Pilot programme launched in Ningbo, Sichuan, Zhejiang, Shanxi, Shandong and Beijing to sell local government bonds at bank counters and via internet banking
- Port city of Ningbo sells 300 million yuan (US$45 million) on Monday, with annual interest rate for the three-year bond set at 3.04 per cent
China’s state sector came to the rescue in the 2008 financial crisis to ensure that employment levels were maintained even as global trade was collapsing. Photo: AFP
Can China count on its SOEs to boost ailing employment amid US-China trade war?
- China’s state-owned enterprises came to the rescue in the 2008 financial crisis to ensure that employment levels were maintained even as global trade was collapsing
- Salary cuts and lay-offs are on the rise in manufacturing and technology-related industries, but China wants to create 11 million new urban jobs this year
