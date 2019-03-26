Channels

The bonds will be used to fund construction projects in Ningbo, Sichuan, Zhejiang, Shanxi, Shandong and Beijing. Photo: Xinhua
China Economy

China looks to individual retail investors to raise local construction funds amid economic slowdown

  • Pilot programme launched in Ningbo, Sichuan, Zhejiang, Shanxi, Shandong and Beijing to sell local government bonds at bank counters and via internet banking
  • Port city of Ningbo sells 300 million yuan (US$45 million) on Monday, with annual interest rate for the three-year bond set at 3.04 per cent
Topic |   China economy
Frank Tang

Frank Tang  

Published: 7:15pm, 26 Mar, 2019

Updated: 7:15pm, 26 Mar, 2019

China’s state sector came to the rescue in the 2008 financial crisis to ensure that employment levels were maintained even as global trade was collapsing. Photo: AFP
China Economy

Can China count on its SOEs to boost ailing employment amid US-China trade war?

  • China’s state-owned enterprises came to the rescue in the 2008 financial crisis to ensure that employment levels were maintained even as global trade was collapsing
  • Salary cuts and lay-offs are on the rise in manufacturing and technology-related industries, but China wants to create 11 million new urban jobs this year
Topic |   China economy
SCMP

Karen Yeung  

He Huifeng  

Published: 4:01pm, 25 Mar, 2019

Updated: 10:53pm, 25 Mar, 2019

