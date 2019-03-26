Outside view shows the Euro sculpture in front of the headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt. Photo: Reuters
China’s fragile trade economy could be at risk, as EU outlook goes from bad to worse
- Existing concerns that Europe was on the verge of a recession were stoked on Friday by new data which shows the bloc’s manufacturing sector is struggling
- China is the EU's biggest source of imports and its second-biggest export market. China and Europe trade on average over €1 billion a day
Topic | China economy
Outside view shows the Euro sculpture in front of the headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt. Photo: Reuters
Estimates of the size of annual revenues in the private education sector vary among industry experts, from L.E.K. Consulting’s 1.6 trillion yuan (US$238 billion) to audit and advisory firm Deloitte’s 2.68 trillion yuan. Photo: Handout
China’s private tutoring industry is booming despite economic slowdown
- Estimates of the size of annual revenues in the private education sector vary from 1.6 trillion yuan (US$238 billion) to 2.68 trillion yuan from Deloitte
- Online education market was valued at 251.7 billion yuan (US$37 billion) last year and will reach 380.7 billion yuan in 2020, consultancy firm says
Topic | China economy
Estimates of the size of annual revenues in the private education sector vary among industry experts, from L.E.K. Consulting’s 1.6 trillion yuan (US$238 billion) to audit and advisory firm Deloitte’s 2.68 trillion yuan. Photo: Handout