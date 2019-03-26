Beijing has turned on the tap for local governments to sell more bonds to finance development as the economy slows. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s local government debt a major risk as Beijing allows more borrowings to boost growth, says renown academic
- Local government debt in the first quarter has risen to four times that of the same period in 2018
- But China won’t be centre of next crisis as the financial system is ‘healthy’, says Renmin University vice-president
Topic | China economy
Beijing has turned on the tap for local governments to sell more bonds to finance development as the economy slows. Photo: Shutterstock
Outside view shows the Euro sculpture in front of the headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt. Photo: Reuters
China’s fragile trade economy could be at risk, as EU outlook goes from bad to worse
- Existing concerns that Europe was on the verge of a recession were stoked on Friday by new data which shows the bloc’s manufacturing sector is struggling
- China is the EU's biggest source of imports and its second-biggest export market. China and Europe trade on average over €1 billion a day
Topic | China economy
Outside view shows the Euro sculpture in front of the headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt. Photo: Reuters