Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Beijing has turned on the tap for local governments to sell more bonds to finance development as the economy slows. Photo: Shutterstock
China Economy

China’s local government debt a major risk as Beijing allows more borrowings to boost growth, says renown academic

  • Local government debt in the first quarter has risen to four times that of the same period in 2018
  • But China won’t be centre of next crisis as the financial system is ‘healthy’, says Renmin University vice-president
Topic |   China economy
SCMP

Cissy Zhou  

Amanda Lee  

Published: 8:00pm, 26 Mar, 2019

Updated: 8:15pm, 26 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

Beijing has turned on the tap for local governments to sell more bonds to finance development as the economy slows. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE
Outside view shows the Euro sculpture in front of the headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

China’s fragile trade economy could be at risk, as EU outlook goes from bad to worse

  • Existing concerns that Europe was on the verge of a recession were stoked on Friday by new data which shows the bloc’s manufacturing sector is struggling
  • China is the EU's biggest source of imports and its second-biggest export market. China and Europe trade on average over €1 billion a day
Topic |   China economy
SCMP

Keegan Elmer  

Karen Yeung  

Published: 7:16pm, 26 Mar, 2019

Updated: 7:16pm, 26 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

Outside view shows the Euro sculpture in front of the headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.